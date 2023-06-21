Tourist Development Council bed tax increase tabled

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County commissioners were set to make a decision to raise a tax aimed at tourists visiting the area. However, they ended up not voting for it.

Commissioners realized they didn’t have enough votes to move it forward. They needed a super-majority, meaning four out of five had to approve it.

The Tourist Development Tax is a fee people pay when they stay at a vacation rental. It’s currently at five percent in Bay County.

Tuesday, the motion would’ve raised it to 6%, which is the most the state legislature will let a county levy.

Tourist Development Council officials at Tuesday’s meeting say this tax is something that they could have used to strengthen the economy.

They say they are still trying to push it forward.

“We will continue to move forward we’re not going to change anything,” Dan Rowe president of the TDC, said. “In terms of our plans or focus because our best days are in front of us. And all we have now is one less tool in our tool kit to really make a difference.”

TDC officials say each penny of the tourism tax is around $7 million, however, some commissioners say the increase could scare visitors off.

“We still want these visitors coming back we have seen a slight decline over the past couple of months,” Robert Carroll, Bay County Commissioner, said. “With the current state of the economy we don’t want to do anything that will detour our visitors from coming here.

The last time the bed tax was increased was in 2009.

TDC officials want locals to decide on the increase during the general election, but for that to happen, commissioners would have to vote and approve for it to be on the ballot.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.