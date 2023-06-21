Summer solstice: Bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday marks the start of summer 2023, which is also the longest day of the year with the most hours of light. With the potential for people to suffer from sundowning on Wednesday, advocates with the Alzheimer’s Association are using the day to honor Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers.

Statistics show over 75% of caregivers are women. Caregiving is like a full-time job for those taking care of their loved ones.

A person experiencing memory loss, poor judgment and confusion are just a few signs and symptoms they may have dementia.

Janelsa Blunt was a caregiver for over 10 years before her mom passed in 2017. She says having to work her daytime job and care for her mom was her biggest challenge.

“It’s almost like the book ‘36-Hour Day.’ I mean it was really a lot of those,” Blunt said.

According to research done by The Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s. In the next 20 years, they predict that number to rise to nearly 13 million.

Shonda Bell is the Alzheimer’s Ambassador for District 2 in Albany, as well as a caregiver for both her parents with dementia. She told WALB the number one quality to care for a loved one with dementia is patience. Other qualities they need consist of empathy and being able to adapt quickly to their changes.

“It has to be in you to want to care for someone rather it’s your parent, your child or whomever it has to be in your heart,” Bell said.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages the community to take this day to bring awareness to caregivers who make sacrifices to help others in need.

