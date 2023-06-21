Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

‘Summer setback’: Expert advice on preventing your child from struggling with summer learning loss

Summer learning loss can affect children as they’re on summer break. It’s defined as the loss of academic skills while school is out.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Although school is out for the summer, it’s important students don’t forget the lessons they learned during the school year.

Summer learning loss can affect children as they’re on summer break. It’s defined as the loss of academic skills while school is out.

It can impact any student and can look different for each student.

Students losing ground academically during summer break, sometimes called summer setback or summer slide, has been a concern for decades, according to the Brookings Institution.

This has helped pave the way for summer programs and interventions to help students get back on track, especially given the worry that students might start the next school year with lower achievement levels than at the start of summer break.

Dr. Catherine Priesmeyer of the Learning Lab has a few concerns while students are out of the classroom.

”You hear the phrase you don’t use it you lose it and that happens over summer,” Dr. Priesmeyer said. “It’s really important to dig and find out what that student is needing. Summer learning loss can be detrimental to any student’s academic growth.”

She says a good way to prevent summer learning loss is to talk with your child’s teacher from last year about where they are academically.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland home a total loss after early morning fire

Latest News

News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
News4 Now: Wiregrass Weekends
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Steed eyes the blue jacket
Steed eyes the blue jacket
Tournament Coordinator of the Future Masters takes News4 through what it takes to put on the...
Who has what it takes to put on the Future Masters?
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends