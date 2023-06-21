Senator Tuberville and the Alabama delegation host prayer breakfast for Alabama constituents

Wiregrass Gives Back
More than 100 Alabamians joined congressional leaders in praying for the state and nation in Washington, D.C.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Today, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, along with U.S. Senator Katie Britt and U.S. Representatives Robert Aderholt, Terri Sewell, Gary Palmer, Barry Moore, Jerry Carl, and Dale Strong, joined to host an Alabama Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

Faith leaders from Alabama joined the breakfast also, including University of Alabama President Stuart Bell, Jim Carter of Monroeville, Pastor Troy Garner of Huntsville, and Ike Reeder, the President of Theological Seminary.

“Our uniting in prayer is more important now than ever because I think we can all agree that we are facing a lot of division and brokenness in our country,” said Senator Tuberville. “And the solutions to these problems aren’t found in the Hall of Congress or the White House but among God’s people. Our presence here today shows we recognize that God is the only one who can heal and restore. But first, America needs to turn back to God. That begins with you and me.

The leaders read passages from the Bible and took turns praying for families, the education system, churches, the economy, and the military. More than 100 Alabamians gathered in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building.

