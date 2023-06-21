Report: Banging sounds heard during Titan submersible search, according to internal memo

BOSTON (CNN) - United States Coast Guard officials helping to coordinate the search for the Titan submersible say they have heard banging sounds, according to a CNN report.

Crews reported hearing banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday, according to an internal U.S. government memo obtained by CNN. Additional sonar devices reportedly confirmed that sounds were still audible.

The submersible was first reported missing Sunday night with five people onboard for a dive to the Titanic wreckage.

A former Titan submersible passenger details what it's like inside. (CNN, OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS)

The joint rescue coordination center is working to find an underwater remote-operated vehicle to help assist in the search.

Time is of the essence with oxygen inside the Titan submersible expected to be running low.

