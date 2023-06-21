Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Rep. Kildee introduces bill to provide access to health care for veterans exposed to PFAS chemicals

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New federal legislation unveiled in Washington on Wednesday would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover health care for veterans with conditions linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS) chemical contamination at military sites.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased risk of some types cancer and other health issues. But Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI) says we’ve only learned about the full extent of what the exposure does to people in the last few years. Now he is trying to pass the Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act. It would allow the VA to provide medical treatment and disability payments for PFAS exposure at military bases.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI)

“What the legislation would do would be determined that those conditions related to our exposure would be treated as service connected issues, service connected health problems. That opens up access to immediate health care through the VA and also disability benefits that a veteran might be eligible for,” said Congressman Kildee.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Dorothy Robbins addresses supporters following her swearing-in as a Houston County voter...
Houston County voting official removed amid cheating allegations
Police lights generic
Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Bond hearing delayed for suspected info thief

Latest News

Rep. Kildee Introduces Bill to Provide Access to Health Care for Veterans Exposed to PFAS Chemicals
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark, pictured left) and Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva,...
Clouse, Chesteen named to reapportionment committee