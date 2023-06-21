Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Rehobeth showing new, exciting growth

A survey recently revealed Rehobeth is among the fastest-growing cities in Alabama.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter can hardly contain her excitement when talking about economic developments in her town.

According to a recent survey, Rehobeth is among the fastest growing cities in Alabama. Among the many new things in motion for the town are hundreds of new homes and new recreational centers.

Trotter also highlighted new sewer developments to keep up with the new infrastructure that is happening.

But one of the most exciting new additions is the opening of their new fire training facility. It is funded by the Houston County Economic Development Authority.

Many of the new developments for Rehobeth will take place in the next upcoming years, and while new infrastructure is exciting, Trotter knows that her quaint little town must stay focused in order to achieve these goals in a timely way.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
Dothan murder suspect turns himself in
The newest forecast says rain could be in the Wiregrass for a week straight.
EMA directors warn people of dangers with more storms coming
Police lights generic
Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp

Latest News

A survey recently revealed Rehobeth is among the fastest-growing cities in Alabama.
New developments in Rehobeth
Houston County leads Wiregrass, places second statewide in farmland.
Five Wiregrass Counties rank in Top 25 for farmland in Alabama
Dothan commissioners approved the bridge Tuesday morning, which would link James Oates Park...
City to construct Oates Park pedestrian bridge
The Army post is now named after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel, a long-time resident...
History of Fort Novosel