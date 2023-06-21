Wiregrass Gives Back
Recent uptick in maternal mortality across the state

Uptick in maternal mortality rates throughout the state.(Pexels)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the heart-wrenching death of Olympian Terri Bowie, who was found dead in her home due to childbirth complications, conversations about maternal mortality rates have been on the rise.

The state of Alabama is among the top three in the nation for maternity mortality rates, according to a study done by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This is a big issue for health officials throughout the state. Karen Landers, Chief Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said, “This is an ongoing concern that we have had for a number of years in Alabama about overall health outcomes, health equity as it relates to minority populations.”

This is an ongoing problem that predominantly affects women of color based on many factors.

“We have to look at pre-existing health factors that disproportionally affect minority populations, such as, even in young populations, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity,” Landers explained.

Of the confirmed deaths relating to childbirth, more that 75 percent of them could have been prevented, according to the ADPH study.

Landers explained that the key to lowering this rate is preventative health care before becoming pregnant.

