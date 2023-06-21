Wiregrass Gives Back
Rain returns

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - A few of you might have heard the thunder this morning, the rain has returned once again. We will see a break for a few hours before more rain moves in this afternoon our severe threat is low but we will have to watch for flooding over the next few days. Rain chances will drop for the weekend as temperatures get back to right around average for this time of year. A piece of energy will move through on Monday bringing us more rain chances but it will be short lived and we look to dry out by the middle of next week!

TODAY - Scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 70%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds S 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Scattered showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 92° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 92° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

