A Pattern Change Is Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Upper-level energy will begin to pull away from the Wiregrass Thursday, but the moisture feed from the Gulf will still help produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, including for the evening hours. The coverage will decrease further for Friday, with limited rain chances and hotter air for the weekend.

TONIGHT – A few showers possible, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light SE/SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 70°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 71° High: 93° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

