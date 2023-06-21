Overcoming Poverty: A mother’s triumph over challenge

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rural Wilcox is considered one of the poorest of Alabama’s 67 counties. It sits among the state’s Black Belt region, a swath of historically poor counties that stretch across the state’s midsection from the Mississippi to Georgia lines.

Wilcox currently sits at 6.8 percent unemployment, the highest in the state. And while nearly 80 percent of its 10,000 residents have earned a high school diploma, fewer than 12 percent have gone on to attend or finish college. That’s according to the latest U.S. Census data.

Among those residents who struggle to make ends meet is Cassandra Rudolph, a mother of five who is working hard to change the statistics, starting with her own family.

For more than 15 years, Cassandra worked as a nursing home supervisor.

“I loved it. I loved it, but I had a heart attack, and so that changed a lot in my situation in some ways, you know,” she explained.

Cassandra survived the heart attack, but admits, “it changed everything because you went from a working income to being totally dependent on disability. When you’re raising a family, it’s rough.” Her circumstances pushed her below the federal poverty level.

In this rural county, the nearest city or town for the disabled resident was about 25 miles away. To make matters worse, Cassandra watched as gas prices and medications for her heart condition siphoned away half of her monthly income, leaving little to help support her children.

“I just had to put them first,” she explained when asked what she’s had to sacrifice.

Cassandra isn’t alone in her struggles. Across Alabama, more than 700,000 residents live below the federal poverty threshold. That includes more than 200,000 children. What is the federal poverty threshold? It’s defined as a family of four with an income of less than $26,496 per year or a single person making less than $13,171 annually.

Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama WSFA 12 News is launching a new, multipart series that aims to tackle Alabama's persistent issues with poverty.

“I made sure they had everything they needed education-wise,” Cassandra explained. “Me? I can do without. I’m a parent. Parents are supposed to do without. Make sure the kids have everything they need.”

When the pandemic hit, Cassandra was presented with a host of new challenges. Without access to the internet so her kids could attend virtual classes, Cassandra was forced to drive them to a parked school bus equipped with a wifi hotspot. They got their school work done while sitting in 90 degree heat.

Today, four of Cassandra’s five children have graduated from high school, and they did it with honors.

“I knew I wanted to graduate,” said daughter Lyric McWilliams. “I didn’t want to be in the same grade next year, and I wanted something better for myself. "

“They all did great. I’m proud of them. Yes. Because they did a lot of sacrificing. I mean, they didn’t let the pandemic stop them; they didn’t let the wifi stop them. They didn’t let anything stop them.”

While Cassandra’s health may keep her from rejoining the workforce, she’s focused now on the future for her children. It’s one of hope, one of promise, and one far away from the economic struggles she knows all too well.

