Opera House renovations presents challenges to local theatre group

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While the Dothan Opera House is under renovation, the fine arts organizations that use it will have to find somewhere else to go in the meantime.

Change can be a double-edged sword. The renovations for the Dothan Opera House will add additional space to the building and make it more accessible to those with disabilities.

Though some productions are small enough that the cultural arts center can be the place to take center stage, the opera house can seat larger audiences and accommodate a large cast for grander shows. Spark Theatre company is one of the community fine arts companies affected by the construction.

There are plenty of venues around the Wiregrass, but Spark wants to keep its shows in Dothan.

“We’ve had performances in Ozark before. We have friends in Enterprise,” Caleb Brooks, the Artistic Director for Spark Theater, said.

“We would love to keep it in the city, but it’s really all about money and time and dates and stuff like that.”

Spark Theater Company is a nonprofit, so they rely on grants and ticket box revenues to pay for venues. Venues like the civic center can seat thousands of guests but Spark only plans on hosting a few hundred.

On top of that, the Civic Center is a huge financial commitment.

“I don’t want people to feel swallowed when they go in there,” Brooks explained. “Unfortunately, we don’t get to be picky on how it fits, what fits.

That’s what we have and I’m grateful to have an option.”

Southeast Alabama Community Theatre also uses the Opera House. They said they plan on using the Cultural Arts Center for all eight of their shows, including two bigger ones.

