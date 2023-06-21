Northwest Florida Airport has big plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The airport in Panama City Beach is expecting a lot of growth over the next few years.

Wednesday... the airport board held a meeting to discuss future projects.

Recent data from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport shows more passengers are traveling through the area...

That’s why E-C-P is working on ways to make the flying experience better.

And one of those improvements is increasing parking by five-hundred spaces...

That’ll bring the total to 18 hundred.

“Parking is very important for this airport,” said Holly Melzer, Chairman of the ECP Board. “We are experiencing higher than average passenger activity. So, we want to make the experience for passengers as easy and seamless as possible. Right now, there are a lot of projects going on, so we are encouraging people to come a little bit early. Those projects will lead to better opportunities and more parking in the future.”

Some other projects mentioned during the meeting were the expansion of the terminal to the north and the building of a new holding room for luggage and bags.

The parking lot is expected to be completed by August of this year.

