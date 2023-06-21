Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

New law criminalizes electronic stalking

There is a new technology that makes it easier to stalk someone electronically, and Alabama lawmakers want to prevent it from happening to you.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a new technology that makes it easier to stalk someone electronically, and Alabama lawmakers want to prevent it from happening to you. A new law makes it a crime to put an electronic tracking device on someone’s property without permission. The goal is to put stalkers behind bars.

“If you’re out here, using technology to track someone for the purpose of stalking or harassing, then you’re going to be arrested,” said bill sponsor Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Jefferson County.

Placing an electronic tracking device, such as an Apple Airtag, unknowingly on someone’s property, like a car or bag, is 10 years sentence. The punishment increases to 20 years if the suspect violates a temporary restraining order.

“It can be attached to a number of things, your bicycle. So you might want to look a little closer,” said Treadaway.

Treadaway says everyone should be aware of their surroundings. According to the national stalking resource group SPARC, 1 in 3 women and one in 6 men experience stalking at some point in their lifetimes, and 80% is through technology.

“There are individuals out here that are determined to use every advantage that they can get when they’re committing criminal acts. And it’s the job of law enforcement and, in this case, the legislature to either enact laws or update the current law, as was the case here, to make sure that we can hold them accountable,” said Treadaway.

If you are being stalked, Alabama’s Crime Victims Compensation Commission recommends victims file a complaint with law enforcement as soon as possible and try to document every incident.

The law will officially be in place in three months.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Dorothy Robbins addresses supporters following her swearing-in as a Houston County voter...
Houston County voting official removed amid cheating allegations
Police lights generic
Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Bond hearing delayed for suspected info thief

Latest News

Dozens were charged during the two-year investigation that is the largest illegal drug case in...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
Bryant-Denny Stadium
Major construction inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son
Trinity Richards mother says it is a miracle that her daughter survived the Dadeville Shooting.
Dadeville mass shooting survivor shares story online