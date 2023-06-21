LifeSouth Blood Center moves to new location

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth will move to their new location, 1165 Common Drive by the Wiregrass Commons Mall, on June 26.

The invite the community to come out and donate, as they are the only providers of blood to local hospitals, such as Flowers and Southeast Health.

All donors, now through August 31, will receive at $20 e-gift card, and donors who donate platelets or double red cells will receive another $20 e-gift card.

“We are honored to serve this community for 20 years, and excited to give our blood donors a new convenient location to donate blood and save lives,” said Sharon Hammock, District Director for LifeSouth.

Donors of every blood type are always needed.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with a parent’s permission, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed to donate.

You can contact LifeSouth at their website or via phone at (888) 795-2707.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.