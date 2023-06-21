Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Judge considers new trial in $500k awarded to former planning commissioner

A Houston County jury awarded Gayla White that money following her two-day trial in March against businessman Eddie Donaldson.
Gayla White discusses her lawsuit against former boss on June 7, 2021.
Gayla White discusses her lawsuit against former boss on June 7, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge is mulling whether he should order a new trial to overturn a half-million-dollar judgment given to a Dothan woman who claimed false arrest.

A Houston County jury awarded Gayla White that money following her two-day trial in March against businessman Eddie Donaldson.

Donaldson owns Windmill Station, a special events venue where White provided contracted services.

Donaldson’s attorneys argued in court Wednesday that the trial’s outcome would have likely been different if Donaldson’s attorney had not suffered a temporary medical condition that affected his performance.

“(Attorney John) White’s physical condition had a detrimental effect on his effectiveness,” attorney Leon “Bo” Boyd argued. White filed affidavits which his attorneys say support their claim under seal because of their contents.

He pointed out that Dothan Police obtained arrest warrants for Gayla White, grand jurors indicted her, and a judge in criminal court refused to dismiss the charges.

Boyd also cited other matters they believe could have altered the trial’s outcome.

Gayla White, not related to John White, opposes a new trial.

“You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube,” her attorney, Steve McGowan, told Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford.

He pointed out that three times, attorneys were asked if they were ready for trial, and all answered affirmatively each time.

Even if Binford denies the new trial request, this historic case appears far from resolved with a looming appeal.

For Gayla White, her ordeal began five years ago when investigators charged her with accepting $5,800 from those who planned events at Windmill Station but never turning that money over to Donaldson.

In April 2021, a jury cleared her of those charges, and soon afterward, she sued Donaldson asking for $4 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

“It’s not easy every time I walk in (to the courthouse),” Gayla White said of her ordeal that she claims cost her a $ 70,000-a-year job and caused her public humiliation.

Boyd, however, said the sole issue is whether Donaldson received adequate legal representation and if Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford should have dismissed the case on a matter of law, something that White did not request.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Dorothy Robbins addresses supporters following her swearing-in as a Houston County voter...
Houston County voting official removed amid cheating allegations
Police lights generic
Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Bond hearing delayed for suspected info thief

Latest News

Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland early morning fire
Talking 'Fun in the Sun' with the Tri-State Community Orchestra
Talking 'Fun in the Sun' with the Tri-State Community Orchestra
FILE - The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading.
Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades
Independence Day events throughout the Wiregrass
Independence Day events across the Wiregrass