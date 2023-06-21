Judge considers new trial in $500k awarded to former planning commissioner

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge is mulling whether he should order a new trial to overturn a half-million-dollar judgment given to a Dothan woman who claimed false arrest.

A Houston County jury awarded Gayla White that money following her two-day trial in March against businessman Eddie Donaldson.

Donaldson owns Windmill Station, a special events venue where White provided contracted services.

Donaldson’s attorneys argued in court Wednesday that the trial’s outcome would have likely been different if Donaldson’s attorney had not suffered a temporary medical condition that affected his performance.

“(Attorney John) White’s physical condition had a detrimental effect on his effectiveness,” attorney Leon “Bo” Boyd argued. White filed affidavits which his attorneys say support their claim under seal because of their contents.

He pointed out that Dothan Police obtained arrest warrants for Gayla White, grand jurors indicted her, and a judge in criminal court refused to dismiss the charges.

Boyd also cited other matters they believe could have altered the trial’s outcome.

Gayla White, not related to John White, opposes a new trial.

“You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube,” her attorney, Steve McGowan, told Houston County Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford.

He pointed out that three times, attorneys were asked if they were ready for trial, and all answered affirmatively each time.

Even if Binford denies the new trial request, this historic case appears far from resolved with a looming appeal.

For Gayla White, her ordeal began five years ago when investigators charged her with accepting $5,800 from those who planned events at Windmill Station but never turning that money over to Donaldson.

In April 2021, a jury cleared her of those charges, and soon afterward, she sued Donaldson asking for $4 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

“It’s not easy every time I walk in (to the courthouse),” Gayla White said of her ordeal that she claims cost her a $ 70,000-a-year job and caused her public humiliation.

Boyd, however, said the sole issue is whether Donaldson received adequate legal representation and if Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford should have dismissed the case on a matter of law, something that White did not request.

