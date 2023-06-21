Independence Day events across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People across the Wiregrass are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations. Whether you’re looking for a tubing adventure or an awe-inspiring fireworks show, we have all the resources you need to get the most out of the holiday.

June 30

Fort Novosel is hosting Freedom Fest, their annual Independence Day celebration. It will include food, lice music and more. For more information, view our webpage to get all the information on Freedom Fest!

Join the City of Rehobeth for their Red, White and Boom festival. Musician Blane Rudd is headlining and there will be activities, vendors and inflatables. View more information on their Facebook Page.

July 1

On July 1, the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will host free samples, a car show and more at their annual Independence Day event. View more information on their website or read our write-up of the event.

Head down to the Junction in Geneva on July 1 for a patriotic event filled with food, music and fun. Find more information on their Facebook Page.

Visit Summer Fest in Daleville on July 1 at Culpepper Park. This event includes a dog costume contest, vendors, music and more. Find more information on their Facebook Page.

Join the folks at Pea River Outdoors from July 1-3 for a 60 mile paddle down the river over the holiday. View more information and sign up on their Facebook Page.

Shoot some pool in celebration of Independence Day from July 1-2 at Rob’s Place Pool Hall in Dothan. Find more information on their Facebook Page.

The Level Plains Police Department is hosting fireworks in the park for Independence Day. Fireworks will begin after sundown. View more information on their Facebook Page.

Head up to the Alabama Mud Park in Troy for an independence day celebration. There will be live music and a chance to ride the mechanical bull. Find more information on their Facebook Page.

July 3

Fireworks will light up the sky on July 3 at the Freedom Rocks! Firework Display at the Treasure Island Marina in Panama City Beach. Find more information on their Facebook Page.

July 4

The city of Headland will host an Independence Day agricultural parade downtown, with a culminating fireworks show. View more information on their Facebook Page.

Join Panama City for their Salute to Freedom Fourth of July Event. There will be food trucks, vendors and plenty for the kids to do. View more information on their Facebook Page.

