Helping new and expectant mothers thrive in the Wiregrass

Helping pregnant mothers throughout the Wiregrass(Associated Press)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - With an alarming uptick in maternal mortality throughout the state, the Dale County Pregnancy Center and the Dale County Extension System is working to educate and prepare those expecting.

The Dale County Pregnancy Center offers a parenting program that helps mothers and their families prepare for their bundle of joy.

One segment of the system is the “Today’s Mom Nutrition” program, which they offer in partnership with the Dale County Extension System.

This critical program focuses on nutrition before and after the birth of the child.

“We discuss multiple topics such as food safety, food preservation, food prep, just basic nutrition facts. What is important for our bodies, what benefits us, especially for our pregnant women.” Abigail Shehee, a nutrition educator at the Dale County Extension System said. “We want them to know to feed themselves while pregnant, what is good for baby, and what will help the baby grow. That’s what we want to see.”

This program lasts for six weeks, and upon completion new mothers are gifted a highchair and some grocery items.

The Dale County Pregnancy Center will be closed next month to prepare to move to a bigger facilit. This facility will feature ultrasound services to better accommodate clients.

For more information, visit Dale County Pregnancy Center’s website, Dale County Extension Office’s website, and Alabama’s Women, Infant and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program.

