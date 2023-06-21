Wiregrass Gives Back
Headland home a total loss after early morning fire

Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A devastating fire has claimed a Headland home after storms came through the area early Wednesday morning.

Headland Fire Captain Tony Wilkerson confirmed to News4 that around 5:30 A.M. June 21, they received a call of a home engulfed in flames. The house is located in the Lakeview Drive community and is said to be a total loss. Pictures below reveal the extensive damages of the house.

Caption

No one was in the house during the fire.

Capt. Wilkerson stated that Red Cross has been in touch with the family affected and is working toward providing them essential items in their time of need.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved,” says Capt. Wilkerson.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time; however, officials are lead to believe lightning is to blame.

Along with Headland Fire Department, Kinsey, Webb, and Headland Police responded to the scene.

