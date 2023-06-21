Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Ga. Department of Natural Resources shares how they think shrimping season will go

(SCDNR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Shrimping season is upon us. The industry brings in around $10 million at the docks each year in Georgia and it’s critical to the state’s shrimping communities.

Researchers are also out on the water monitoring how the season is going.

The opening of Georgia’s shrimping season means that shrimpers can now fish closer to Georgia’s shores. WTOC caught up with members of the state’s Coastal Resources Division who are out on the waters surveying the state’s shrimp population.

“Walking out the back of the boat here, this is the wench that operates the trawl itself.”

WTOC caught up with Eddie Leonard, a marine biologist with Georgia’s DNR over zoom Wednesday while he’s out on the ocean measuring and analyzing the state’s shrimp.

He researches groups of the crustacean all along Georgia’s coast.

Leonard says the salinity of the water is crucial to the well-being of shrimp.

Last season, without heavy rainfall, the salinity of the water was higher, which isn’t ideal for population growth. Now Leonard says things are looking good for the summer ahead.

“In late April/May, we saw a dip in air temperature which slowed down the warming of water. So, if we continue to see the water warm up and we continue to get more rainfall, the numbers should continue to go up well into June and July,” Eddie Leonard said.

Leonard will keep surveying the waters into next week.

Georgia’s shrimping season typically lasts until late December or early January.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County deputy is a full-time actor
A multi-agency drug crackdown has resulted in the arrests of more than 50 subjects and the...
Multi-agency “Operation Agua Azul” results in 50+ drug trafficking arrests
A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV...
One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
Headland early morning fire results in total loss, Headland Fire confirms.
Headland home a total loss after early morning fire

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Steed eyes the blue jacket
Steed eyes the blue jacket
Tournament Coordinator of the Future Masters takes News4 through what it takes to put on the...
Who has what it takes to put on the Future Masters?
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Current standings for the 15-18 age group on their first day on the course.
Future Masters current leaderboard 15-18 age group