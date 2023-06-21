Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Future Masters 2023 | Petty in control of 11-12 from the start

The Davis Petty Show was in full effect on day 3 as he staved off any hopes for a comeback from the field to take the 11-12 crown.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a smooth day for the 11-12 age group with no delays for the first time this week.

Davis Petty looked to stave off any chance of a comeback up three strokes.

Hudson Justus shot four-under Monday and looked to make a run, but it was still the Davis Petty Show.

Petty had no bogeys on the final day, and capped off his phenomenal run with a birdie on 18 as he achieved his top goal entering the summer.

“Because of the name and where it is, and it’s invitation only, and how many great players in America are here,” Davis said. “Every great player that I know is here, and to beat every one of them and to come out on top is what makes this one special for me.”

Hudson Justus finished in second, last year’s 10U winner, Logan McGinn finished ninth and Dothan natives Mac Steltenpohl and Douglas Lee finished tied for 29th and tied for 37th.

FINAL 11-12 LEADERBOARD

1. Davis Petty - 206

2. Hudson Justus - 212

3. Luke An - 213

4. Bento Assis - 214

5. Tyler Newsome - 215

T6. Beck Patrick - 216

T6. Michael Frasure - 216

T8. Kaden Leivian - 219

T8. Logan McGinn - 219

T8. Martin Bustos - 219

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Dale County man charged with murder
Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
Dothan murder suspect turns himself in
The newest forecast says rain could be in the Wiregrass for a week straight.
EMA directors warn people of dangers with more storms coming
Police lights generic
Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp

Latest News

The Davis Petty Show was in full effect on day 3 as he staved off any hopes for a comeback from...
Future Masters 2023 | Petty in control of 11-12 from the start
Hudson Knapp (pictured) played out of his mind for a major comeback to jump into the top four...
Future Masters 2023 | 10-Under group goes down to the wire
Hudson Knapp shot -5 on the day to make a major comeback to not just jump to the top of the...
Future Masters 2023 | 10-Under group goes down to the wire
A busy day as we enter some championship play on Tuesday at the 2023 Future Masters.
10-under group goes down to the wire and Petty in control from the start