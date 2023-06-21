Future Masters 2023 | Petty in control of 11-12 from the start

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a smooth day for the 11-12 age group with no delays for the first time this week.

Davis Petty looked to stave off any chance of a comeback up three strokes.

Hudson Justus shot four-under Monday and looked to make a run, but it was still the Davis Petty Show.

Petty had no bogeys on the final day, and capped off his phenomenal run with a birdie on 18 as he achieved his top goal entering the summer.

“Because of the name and where it is, and it’s invitation only, and how many great players in America are here,” Davis said. “Every great player that I know is here, and to beat every one of them and to come out on top is what makes this one special for me.”

Hudson Justus finished in second, last year’s 10U winner, Logan McGinn finished ninth and Dothan natives Mac Steltenpohl and Douglas Lee finished tied for 29th and tied for 37th.

FINAL 11-12 LEADERBOARD

1. Davis Petty - 206

2. Hudson Justus - 212

3. Luke An - 213

4. Bento Assis - 214

5. Tyler Newsome - 215

T6. Beck Patrick - 216

T6. Michael Frasure - 216

T8. Kaden Leivian - 219

T8. Logan McGinn - 219

T8. Martin Bustos - 219

