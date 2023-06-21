Future Masters 2023 | Kim cruises to 13-14 victory

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a long day for the 13-14 age group.

Some of the golfers played 32 holes on Tuesday after a shotgun start at 6:30 a.m.

Darren Zhou would finish five-under for the tournament to capture second place.

Shayaan Kim played out of his mind for most of the day Tuesday.

On 18, Kim had a nice chip shot to get onto the green and the ball narrowly missed going in for an eagle.

Kim would putt for par as he takes the crown for the 13-14 division at the 2023 Future Masters.

“To come back and take first place after missing out on a trophy last year, it feels really good,” said Kim. “Every minute felt like an hour because of how hot it was outside, but it’s good to come out on top.”

Birmingham natives Ryan Pugh and Denton Brooks were able to take home top 10 finishes, finishing tied for 4th and tied for 9th respectively.

FINAL 13-14 LEADERBOARD

1. Shayaan Kim - 207

2. Darren Zhou - 211

3. Nicholas Canitano - 213

T4. Ryan Pugh - 214

T4. Chase Bauer - 214

T4. Noah Chauvin - 214

T7. Graden Lomaz - 215

T7. Declan Daner - 215

T9. Denton Brooks - 216

T9. Jacob Thompson - 216

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.