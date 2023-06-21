Future Masters 2023 | 10-Under group goes down to the wire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It came down to the last few shots between two young golfers looking to take home that big trophy.

Texas-native Mason McCord started the morning off in good position to win it all.

Lots of eyes on Matthew Deroy of Foley, who was the only Alabama native in the top five to start.

Hudson Knapp played out of his mind for a major comeback to jump into the top four and then cruise into the number one spot.

He and Reed Rodriguez would walk the tight rope on hole 9 to see who would take it all.

Reed almost forced a playoff but narrowly missed a 70-foot putt as he finished just within one stroke of Knapp, who would go on to win the 10U and the most improved golfer out of the group.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Knapp. “You know, I was five-over on the first day, I didn’t think I was going to win, but more putts fell today.”

Matthew DeRoy finished tied for fourth, and Joshua Hong of Auburn also finished in the top 10 in a tie for ninth.

FINAL 10U LEADERBOARD

1. Hudson Knapp - 72

2. Reed Rodriguez - 73

3. Mason McCord - 74

T4. Reed Abdelnour - 75

T4. Matthew Deroy - 75

T6. Simon Bustos - 76

T6. Victor Monssoh - 76

8. Grayson Cook - 77

T9. Joshua Hong - 78

T9. Rio Buakhum - 78

