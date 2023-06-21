Wiregrass Gives Back
Five Wiregrass Counties rank in Top 25 for farmland in Alabama

Houston County and Geneva County ranked in the 2nd and 5th spots respectively in the state.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new data analysis ranks two Wiregrass counties in the top five in farmland in the state of Alabama.

Publishing website Stacker used data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. This data is sent in by farmers themselves. With this information, a list was drafted of the counties in Alabama with the most farmland.

Geneva County cracked the top five at the five position with about 1,700 farms throughout 120,000 acres of land.

Houston County took the number two spot, only trailing Limestone County, with nearly 1,900 farms on about 150,000 acres of farmland.

“The producers in Houston County and our surrounding counties are good producers. They are good at what they do and we are proud of them,” said Micah Johnson, Houston County’s Extension Coordinator. “Year in and year out, they produce the yields that have to be done and they have to continue to feed the rest of us, not just on a local scale but on a global scale.”

Coffee, Henry and Dale counties also found their way into the top 25, ranking 12th, 13th and 21st respectively.

