Dothan yard waste collection falling behind

By Grace Owens
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the debris caused by recent storms, the City of Dothan’s environmental services department have been facing problems.

Routine trash and recycling routes are running on schedule, but yard trash collections have been falling behind.

If yard trash isn’t picked up June 21, collection will resume where it left off June 22.

The city emphasizes that this is a temporary backlog, and will be resolved quickly.

For more information, view their Facebook or contact Dothan Environmental Services at 334-615-3820.

