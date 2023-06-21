Wiregrass Gives Back
Clouse, Chesteen named to reapportionment committee

Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark, pictured left) and Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva,...
Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark, pictured left) and Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva, pictured right) will play leading roles in drawing up new maps for the state’s seven congressional districts.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers—one each from Dale and Geneva Counties—were among those appointed to the state’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment.

Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) and Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) will play leading roles in drawing up new maps for the state’s seven congressional districts.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling on June 8, affirmed a lower court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

At a status conference on June 16, the trial court gave the State of Alabama until July 21 to pass a remedial plan. Legislators will have to enter a special session in the coming weeks to create a new map that provides for a second congressional district with a majority of Black voters.

The full list of those appointed to the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment includes:

  • Senator Vivian Figures, First Congressional District
  • Senator Will Barfoot, Second Congressional District
  • Senator Lance Bell, Third Congressional District
  • Senator Clay Scofield, Fourth Congressional District
  • Senator Steve Livingston, Fifth Congressional District
  • Senator Dan Roberts, Sixth Congressional District
  • Senator Bobby Singleton, Seventh Congressional District
  • Senator Arthur Orr, At-Large Position
  • Senator Jack Williams, At-Large Position
  • Senator Rodger Smitherman, At-Large Position
  • Senator Donnie Chesteen, At-Large Position
  • Senator Steve Livingston is currently serving as Co-Chair of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment.

The Alabama House has appointed the following to the committee:

  • Cynthia Almond (R-Tuscaloosa)
  • Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston)
  • Jim Carns (R-Birmingham)
  • Steve Clouse (R-Ozark)
  • Corley Ellis (R-Columbiana)
  • Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa)
  • Laura Hall (D-Huntsville)
  • Sam Jones (D-Mobile)
  • Joe Lovvorn (R-Auburn)
  • Chris Pringle (R-Mobile)
  • Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville)

