Clouse, Chesteen named to reapportionment committee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers—one each from Dale and Geneva Counties—were among those appointed to the state’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment.
Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) and Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) will play leading roles in drawing up new maps for the state’s seven congressional districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling on June 8, affirmed a lower court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.
At a status conference on June 16, the trial court gave the State of Alabama until July 21 to pass a remedial plan. Legislators will have to enter a special session in the coming weeks to create a new map that provides for a second congressional district with a majority of Black voters.
The full list of those appointed to the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment includes:
- Senator Vivian Figures, First Congressional District
- Senator Will Barfoot, Second Congressional District
- Senator Lance Bell, Third Congressional District
- Senator Clay Scofield, Fourth Congressional District
- Senator Steve Livingston, Fifth Congressional District
- Senator Dan Roberts, Sixth Congressional District
- Senator Bobby Singleton, Seventh Congressional District
- Senator Arthur Orr, At-Large Position
- Senator Jack Williams, At-Large Position
- Senator Rodger Smitherman, At-Large Position
- Senator Donnie Chesteen, At-Large Position
- Senator Steve Livingston is currently serving as Co-Chair of the Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment.
The Alabama House has appointed the following to the committee:
- Cynthia Almond (R-Tuscaloosa)
- Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston)
- Jim Carns (R-Birmingham)
- Steve Clouse (R-Ozark)
- Corley Ellis (R-Columbiana)
- Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa)
- Laura Hall (D-Huntsville)
- Sam Jones (D-Mobile)
- Joe Lovvorn (R-Auburn)
- Chris Pringle (R-Mobile)
- Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville)
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.