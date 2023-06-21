City estimates the completion of downtown projects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan has big plans to revitalize areas of historic downtown, including the Dothan Civic Center.

The project is called the “Dothan City Center Block.” The first phase for the city center is the renovation of the Dothan Opera House and the green space around it will begin this fall and end in the summer of 2025.

City Hall is currently in the middle of its design process which is estimated to finish at the end of this year. On June 20, an agreement was made regarding the location of the new city hall across from the Houston County courthouse.

The city plans the construction of this building in June of 2024 and estimates it will be finished in the summer of 2025. When the new city hall is finished the Roy M. Driggers Municipal Complex, otherwise known as the square part of the Civic Center, will house the arts.

It will be the new home of the Cultural Arts Center and the Wiregrass Museum of Art. The Cultural Arts Center is currently located in an aging former school and the Wiregrass Museum of Art is an old power plant building.

There are also plans to build a small black box theatre within the space so the city will have three venues for the arts.

Included on that list of venues is the newly constructed arena of the Civic Center that will go from seating 3,100 guests to 75,00 guests. However, that could be subject to change.

Construction of the Civic Center and municipal complex is estimated to begin in 2025.

“You know, we are in the early stages of planning,” Andrew Love, the General service director for Dothan, said. “This is a multiyear journey that we are on to build all of this downtown.

The city is committed to all of this.

I would just ask people to be patient and I think we are going to see some phenomenal generational changes for downtown Dothan over the next five years.”

The city center is estimated to take four to five years to complete. Among these projects are also plans to build pedestrian walkways, a parking deck, a hotel and what Love calls road Improvements.

Near the current location of the Wiregrass Museum of Art, there are plans to put in a roundabout. Near the same building will be the location of the Innovation Center, a new development to the plans for downtown.

Construction for it is estimated to begin in 2024. It is funded by the state and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

It is a public-private partnership between the company and the city of Dothan to conduct agricultural research and promote agricultural education.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.