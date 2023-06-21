Wiregrass Gives Back
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash

Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly weekend crash in Crenshaw County.(Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Brantley man has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lucas M. Johnson, 20, was taken to the Crenshaw County Jail around noon Tuesday where he was charged. His arrest follows a two-vehicle crash that happened around 8 a.m. Sunday on Crenshaw County 57, about seven miles north of Brantley.

ALEA investigators stated that Johnson was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado that collided head-on with a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Lakenya B. Anderson, 40, also of Brantley. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. An unnamed 12-year-old passenger in her vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

