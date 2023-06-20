Wiregrass Gives Back
Why Bobby ‘Mater Man’ Lewis is proud to be a farmer

A fifth generation farmer, agriculture runs deep in the Lewis family.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - Bobby Lewis has never met a crop he hasn’t tried to grow.

Since a young age, Lewis has always had a green thumb.

“I own the farm that my mom and dad bought in 1955, and I had my first owned garden when I was four,” said Lewis, owner of Bobby Lewis Farms.

He grows crops on five different plots of land. Though you may see him shucking corn or shelling peas, he’s best known for his ‘maters.’

He shared a story, reminiscing on one of his first trips to Georgia, and how successful it was.

“I took 4350 pounds on the first load I took. I sold all those tomatoes in just under an hour and a half, except for 75 pounds,” said Lewis, “From that, the community nicknamed me ‘The Mater Man.’”

Lewis has traced agricultural work in his family for at least five generations, but he believes it goes back even farther. He took over his family farm, because of his love for farming but also because he feels the Wiregrass is one of the best places for produce.

“I encourage the people to look and shop local and ask the people if they actually grow the product that are buying,” said Lewis. “If it’s truly local, local should mean right here in the Wiregrass, not somewhere 500, 600,1000 miles away.”

As he continues to put in the work on his farm, he hopes to pass it along to his family and keep farming in the bloodline.

“It’s important that we provide a good quality food product to the consuming public so that they know where their food comes,” said Lewis. “That’s why I am proud to be a farmer.”

Bobby Lewis sells his crops from his office year round at 6600 Old Webb Road.

