Shelter at max capacity calls for responsibility from pet owners

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you want to welcome a new pet into your home, now might be the right time since shelters in Dothan are at max capacity.

Kitten season might sound cute, but it is the reason why shelters are at max capacity. When the weather warms up in summer, that’s typically when an abundance of cats produces a litter at one time.

Though many people might think you could never have too many cats, the numbers say otherwise.

“If you take a city block and in five years you had five cats and five dogs…if you come back to it, you’re going to have 888 dogs and 2,664 cats,” Nikki Wyatt, the Executive Director of Wiregrass Spay and Neuter said.

Save-a-Pet of Dothan said that there are a few things people can do to ease the issue of overcrowding shelters. If their heart and home have room, they can adopt a pet.

Below are some of the cats that are available for adoption.

Autoplay Caption

If a person already has a pet, they strongly encourage you to spay or neuter it.

“If your animal is not fixed, it’s going to happen,” Denise Hammons, the Cat Coordinator for Save-a-Pet, said. “It’s either going to get pregnant or it’s going to get another animal pregnant.

It’s just nature I mean, they are animals. It’s what they do.”

Hammons also noted that pet owners do not have to wait six months to fix their pets. The Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Alliance will fix them as early as three months old.

“At six months old, a can already be pregnant,” Hammons said. “It’s really dangerous for the cats, it’s really dangerous for the kittens and a lot of times they don’t make it.”

The Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Alliance is a nonprofit that spays and neuters pets for $40 to $70, while the average veterinarian might charge $90 to $115. They will also provide vaccines at the time of the appointment.

In addition to the low cost, they also have additional programs where you can fix a cat for $10 and a dog for $20.

The “Pet Smart” grant allows someone to get their cat fixed for $10 and a dog fixed for $20 if the individual lives in Houston County and receives any kind of government assistance.

If an individual is on Alabama Medicaid, they can get two pets per year fixed for the prices stated above. For both grants, it is an additional $10 to vaccinate the pet for rabies.

An appointment can be made by calling (334) 671-8111 or visiting the website.

All animals that are adoptable from Save-a-Pet are already fixed and received some of their vaccines. To adopt, email Save-A-Pet at savapetdothan@yahoo.com.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.