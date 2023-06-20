Wiregrass Gives Back
Rain Returns Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – An upper-level low pressure system will drift southward into Alabama Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the Wiregrass. We’ll see rain chances gradually decline for the latter portion of the week, with relative low rain chances for the weekend as we turn hotter.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy early, then scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 70°.  Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 87° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 73° High: 92° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

