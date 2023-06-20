Police: Officer-involved shooting in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - On June 20, at approximately 7:43 A.M. the Opp Police Department (PD) received a call for service to Hardage Circle in Opp concerning a man armed with a knife who was experiencing a crisis episode.

According to Covington County officials confirmed officers with Opp PD initially responded to the scene and subsequently requested the assistance of the Covington County Incident Response Team.

Opp PD identified the male as Cornelius S. Ball, 45, of Opp.

During the course of the incident, an officer with Opp PD was injured by Ball.

Other officers on scene attempted to take Ball into custody, who was reportedly still armed with a knife, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

