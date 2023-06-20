Pet of the Week: Gracious Grayson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Animal Shelter brought in a curious furry friend named Grayson as this week’s Pet of the Week!

Grayson is a 3 year old domestic short hair male cat ready for his furever home.

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan City Animal Shelter says that Grayson is loving and very playful. He loves to know what’s going on and is also good with other animals.

A family with older children that can play with him and keep him active is what Gideon suggests for Grayson.

If you want to find out even more about Grayson, or even meet them in person, stop by the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give them a call at (334) 615-4620.

You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

