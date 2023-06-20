Wiregrass Gives Back
Ozark celebrates first ever Juneteenth celebration

The latest federal holiday in the U.S. saw it's first celebration in the City of Ozark, and we got a close look at the inaugural festivities.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark celebrated Juneteenth for the first time in its history.

The city had a festival filled with lots of fun and live music to celebrate the holiday, which became federally recognized in 2021.

It celebrated culture by having food and music that exemplifies African American livelihood.

Event coordinator Winnie Frazier expressed how she wants everybody in the city of Ozark to come out and celebrate unity on this holiday.

She hopes Juneteenth will still be celebrated for years to come.

“Next year is going to be bigger and better,” expressed Frazier. “We want more people to come out, not just African Americans. We want the city to come out to celebrate freedom of all people.”

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

