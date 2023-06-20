One dead after Houston County tractor-trailer vs SUV crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Graceville man is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer versus an SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

According to information released by ALEA, the crash occurred on June 20 at around 1:50 p.m. on Alabama Highway 109 near the intersection with McCallister Road, around 10 miles south of Dothan, when a 2011 Cadillac SRX driven by 65-year-old Ronald K. Booker collided head-on with a 1997 Western Star tractor-trailer driven by 44-year-old Ricky S. Miles of Ashford.

Booker, who ALEA says was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was transported to Southeast Health for medical treatment, and died from his injuries at the hospital.

The crash resulted in an extended closure of the roadway due to debris and oil, with the closure ending at around 4:30 p.m.

No additional information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.

