New preschool classrooms throughout the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhoods Education announced an expansion of the Alabama First Class Pre-K Program. These classrooms are part of the first wave of improvements to address turnaround schools and high need areas, as well as reducing wait lists for preschools.

In the Wiregrass, new classrooms will be created in Houston, Geneva and Pike Counties.

In Houston County, new classrooms will be added at Angel’s Childcare & Academy, Dothan City Early Education Center and Total Restoration Kingdom Kids Daycare.

In Geneva County, new classrooms will be added at Geneva County Elementary and Slocomb Elementary.

In Pike County, new classrooms will be added at the Christian Love Child Development Center and New Life Christian Academy.

“I am excited to see additional classrooms being awarded to areas of the state with low access and high rates of poverty. Providing all children, no matter their zip code, with a solid foundation in education is critical to the future success of our state,” said Ivey.

Last month, the National Institute for Early Educational Research ranked Alabama’s First Class Pre-K as the nation’s highest quality pre-k program for the 17th year in a row.

The program prioritizes “age-appropriate, impactful early learning and development experience for children and their families,” said Dr. Jan Hume, Acting Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education.

Research shows that students who were enrolled in First Class Pre-K are more likely to be successful throughout their schooling than classmates who did not participate.

The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education expects to soon fund more classrooms in areas of the state with identified needs and wait lists.

View the full list of new First Class Pre-K classrooms here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.