Houston County voting official removed amid cheating allegations

Dorothy Robbins addresses supporters following her swearing-in as a Houston County voter...
Dorothy Robbins addresses supporters following her swearing-in as a Houston County voter registrar on August 30, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County voter registrar Dorothy Robbins was removed from her position amid allegations of wrongdoings, according to Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen.

“We simply will not allow someone who has operated in this manner to continue to serve as a member of the Board of Registrars,” Allen said. “We took the appropriate action in light of the circumstances.”

He said Robbins committed the following allegations:

  • Processed voter registration forms without signatures from the voters
  • Made registrants active who had been convicted of disqualifying felony convictions
  • Issued photo identification to non-registered voters, including individuals who had committed disqualifying felonies
  • Registered a voter at her home address who does not reside there
  • Processed voter registration forms without the required sign-off of a second registrar

State Auditor Jim Zeigler appointed Robbins in August, four months before he left office after serving two terms.

Robbins had no comment beyond saying the matter is still under review.

