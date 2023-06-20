History of Fort Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Novosel, the host of Freedom Fest and the longtime “Home of Army Aviation,” has plenty of history tied to it.

Where that history starts depends on who you ask, with official Army sources marking the early months of World War II as a key point, while local historians trace back the start of the community that Fort Novosel sits on back into the early 1800s.

EARLY SETTLEMENT AND GOVERNMENT LAND PURCHASE

Around 200 years ago, according to local historian Val McGee in his book “The Origins of Fort Rucker”, wealthy farmers created the community of Westville, which was located about two miles west of the site of Lake Tholocco. The land was very heavily farmed, and life in the area flourished as evidence of many of the families who settled on the farm prior to the land being bought by the government, such as the McCarty’s and Bryd’s, having their ancestors bones still buried on the post.

The purchase of a 35,000-acre tract of land in Dale and Coffee County occurred in the 1930s, with the federal government withdrawing cultivation on the land and converting it into a wildlife refuge, the Pea River Land Use Project.

WWII AND ESTABLISHING CAMP RUCKER

The use of the land shifted though as the United States entered World War II on December 8, 1941, following the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor and other territories such as the Philippines, Guam, and Midway. Following entering the great worldwide conflict, Congress on December 15 appropriated around $10 billion for the defense of the United States, and along with it the establishment of a military service draft for men from 20 to 44 years of age.

The added influx of U.S. citizens who entered the wartime effort as a result, including roughly 16 million men or one-sixth of the country’s male population at the time and around 333,000 women, ended up creating a need for new training camps and military bases in the U.S.

One of the training and base locations established as a result was the Ozark Triangular Division Camp. That name stuck only until right before the official opening of the camp on May 1, 1942, at which time the War Department renamed it to Camp Rucker in honor of Confederate officer Colonel Edmund W. Rucker. Rucker, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee born man, was given the honorary title of “General” during his service, and later became an industrial leader in Birmingham following the Civil War.

Construction plans for the camp called for a 4,600-acre cantonment area, with 1,500 buildings, developed streets, utilities, wells, railroads, sidetracks and other facilities constructed in less than 120 days at a cost of $24,620,160. Part of the project including an ambitious plan to create an earthen dam across Claybank Creek to create an 850-acre lake, which was given the Muskogee name Tholocco.

An additional 30,000 acres of land between Newton and Enterprise were purchased in September 1942 as part of the grounds, and that was added to later that year with 1,259 supplementary acres south of Daleville to construct an airfield to support the camp, known as the Ozark Army Airfield.

EARLY ARMY INFANTRY WORK

At the time of establishing the camp, the first troops to train there were those of the 81st Wildcat Infantry Division, who left for the Pacific Theater in March 1943. Three other infantry divisions also received training at Camp Rucker during World War II, the 35th, the 98th, and the 66th Panther Division that left for the European Theater in October 1944.

Dozens of other less than division size units were also trained at Rucker, including tank, infantry replacement, and Women’s Army Corps units. During the latter part of World War II, the camp was used to house several German and Italian prisoners-of-war in stockades near the railroad east of the warehouse area on the southern edge of the post.

Following the end of the major world conflict, Camp Rucker became inactive from March 1946 until August 1950, between WWII and the Korean War. During the Korean conflict, the 47th Infantry Division was the principal Army unit operating at the camp, which trained replacement troops for combat in Korea.

The post again entered inactivity in June 1954 following the Korean armistice, but that closure lasted only until August of that same year.

BECOMING THE AVIATION HOTSPOT

It was far from an overnight thing for Fort Novosel to become the Aviation hotspot that it has become famous for. As mentioned, Camp Rucker’s establishment focused on general infantry work and small unit training. But in August 1954, a shift began when the Army Aviation School moved from its original location at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

Sill housed the Field Artillery School beginning with the establishment of Army Aviation in June 1942. The Department of Air Training trained most pilots and mechanics at Sill, and the growing responsibilities led to expansion of the department and it becoming the Army Aviation School.

The increased expansion was a positive for Army Aviation, but it created a problem of Fort Sill becoming overcrowded with both Aviation and artillery training. As a result, a decision for the Army was made to move the Army Aviation School to a different post.

While no satisfactory permanent Army post was found, a temporary post was decided upon, and that temporary post chosen was Camp Rucker. The Army Aviation School began the move to Alabama, reopening the camp that had been closed months prior, and by October the first Army Aviation School class began at Camp Rucker.

BECOMING FORT RUCKER AND ARMY HELICOPTERS

The Wiregrass-area post earned itself a status of permanency by February 1955, with the Army Aviation Center officially established at the camp, and by October a name change made that more official as Camp Rucker became Fort Rucker.

In 1956 after a decision by the Department of Defense, the Army now had full control of it’s training, including of their Army Aviation pilots and mechanics, after having shared duties for years with the Air Force. While Fort Rucker worked to develop adequate facilities to help house full training, Army Aviation utilized Camp Gary and Fort Wolters for primary fixed-wing and rotary-wing training respectively until 1959 and 1973, again respectively.

At Fort Rucker and the Army Aviation Center, assembly and testing began in 1956 on weapons for helicopters, leading to the development of armament systems for Army helicopters.

The systems and equipment tested and assembled at Fort Rucker and the later renamed Cairns Army Airfields, named after U.S. Army Major General Bogardus Snowden “Bugs” Cairns who was killed in a helicopter crash minutes after takeoff in the dense woods northwest of the post in December 1958, played a major role for the U.S. during the Vietnam War, also known as America’s “Helicopter War,” from the arrival of the first Army helicopter units in December 1961 until the completion of the disengagement processes in 1973.

THE BIRTH OF THE ARMY AVIATION BRANCH

By the 1970s through 1982, the Department of the Army and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command were conducting extensive studies of the separating Army Aviation to its own branch, and by March 1983 the Chief of Staff of the Army recommended forming a separate aviation branch.

The recommendation that created the Army Aviation Branch was approved on April 12, 1983, and in 1984 Aviation Officer Basic and Advanced Training began at Fort Rucker. By 1986, the U.S. Army Air Traffic Control Activity became part of the branch, and the following year a Noncommissioned Officers Academy was established at the post. The Army Aviation Logistics School was also incorporated into the Aviation Branch in 1988.

Also in 1988, the Army Aviation Modernization Plan was finalized and began implementation, which saw a gradual overhaul of Army aircrafts, replacing older models with modern ones.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Katherine Slingerland, 1st Battalion, 145th Aviation Regiment commander, 1st Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, stands in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 2, 2021.

The move to modernize proved beneficial going into the late 1980s and early 1990s, as the U.S. entered new conflicts and operations in Grenada, Panama, and the Persian Gulf, all of which had the Army Aviation play major and decisive roles. The importance continued into Operation Desert Storm, with the first blows struck by Army Aviation, and even with plans to downsize their force following the end of the Cold War, Army Aviation proved capable and ready to protect the country through embracing new technologies such as unmanned aircraft.

Army Aviation, who continued to call its home at the Wiregrass-area post, have continued their role in combat through conflicts in the Middle East and as part of the War on Terror established following September 11, 2001.

RENAMING TO FORT NOVOSEL

In 2020, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act was introduced as part of specifying the budge, expenditures and policies of the U.S. Department of Defense for the 2021 fiscal year.

As part of the $740 billion bill, which included pay raises for America’s soldiers and modernization of equipment, multiple provisions were included and one of those very provisions was to require the military to rename any bases in the United States named after figures from the Confederacy and to remove any symbols, displays and monuments that honor or commemorate the Confederacy from all Department of Defense assets.

The Army post is now named after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel, a long-time resident of Enterprise.

The NDAA 2021 became law on January 1, 2021, and the process to begin renaming bases began across the country, including at Fort Rucker.

Different names were considered, including a petition by the family of Army lieutenant general and author Harold Gregory Moore Jr. to name the fort in honor United States Air Force General Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr., the first black brigadier general in the USAF.

A recommendation by The Naming Commission was later given to name the post after Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael J. Novosel Sr., and the stone was set in motion towards April 2023, when the post was officially redesignated as Fort Novosel in honor of the Medal of Honor awardee and long-time resident of Enterprise.

