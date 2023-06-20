Wiregrass Gives Back
Heavy drinkers really don't 'hold their liquor,' study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
Dothan murder suspect turns himself in
The newest forecast says rain could be in the Wiregrass for a week straight.
EMA directors warn people of dangers with more storms coming
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba speaks to Dothan Rotarians on June 19, 2023.
Mayor endorses plans for new Dothan city hall

Latest News

City of Dothan seal
City of Dothan receives grant funds for industrial improvements
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire in e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site