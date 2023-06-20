Future Masters 2023 | Day Two recap

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Weather playing a big factor in the first two days of the Future Masters. More delays on Monday.

A three and a half hour delayed tee time for 13–14-year-olds.

Birmingham native Ryan Pugh led the way on day one shooting five-under.

Here is an update on the 13-14 age group.

The leader, Shayaan Kim, moved into first. He was five-under on Monday through 11.

Ryan Pugh was in the last group to tee off. He was one over on Monday through four holes. He sits at four-under overall.

These players will have a shotgun start in the morning at 6:30 to make up for time lost due to weather.

A two-and-a-half-hour delay to start play, but that didn’t slow these kids down, especially the 11-12 leader.

Davis Petty went on a tear Sunday, finishing six-under and taking a two-stroke lead into the day.

He was two-under on the day through 12 when more delays hit.

He ran into some trouble on 15 as he double bogeyed, but he responded on 16. He fired a putt for birdie to climb back to one-under on the day and seven-under through the tournament.

Davis channeled his inner Kobe Bryant as he enters the final round.

A two-and-a-half hour delay proved a hectic start to day two of the Future Masters, but that didn't slow down these kids, especially 11-12 leader Davis Petty.

“I feel like there’s a lot of golf to play,” said Davis Petty. “You know, there’s a lot of great players in this field and you know, I feel like you still have to really play a great round tomorrow, you know, to win because this is a huge tournament, you know, the best players in America are here. So, I’m just really, you know, telling myself that, you know, there is still golf to play. It’s not done yet. The job is not done.”

Davis and the rest of the leaders have a tentative tee time of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday for the final round.

The 10-under group was off to an early start Monday.

Mason McCord out of Spring, Texas and Victor Monssoh out of Miami, Florida tied for the lead after both finished one-over through nine holes. A tight field with 14 players all within three shots off the lead.

Leaders are set to tee off on Magnolia at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

