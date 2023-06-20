A drier day ahead

SYNOPSIS - For the first time in a while we are all quiet this morning, temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s to start the morning off. Rain chances will remain on the low side for Tuesday as a dry pocket has moved over the area. If you need to get some stuff done outside today will be the best day because the rain will return tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday will be pretty soggy once again but the rain chances will drop again as we head into the weekend. The big concern with the rain over the next few days will be flooding with all the rain we have already seen in the past week. Temperatures through the rest of the week will stay around the upper 80s but will warm over the weekend back into the lower 90s.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 89°. Winds NW/W 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 84°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 93° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

