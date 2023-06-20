Dothan High graduate to receive inaugural scholarship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LaMarion Durr will receive a $2500 scholarship on June 21 at 10 a.m. during the Dothan Housing Board of Commissioners meeting. He is a Dothan High School graduate and is the first to receive this new scholarship.

The Susan Morrison Memorial Scholarship is named after local realtor and former Dothan Housing Board of Commissioners, the late Susan Morrison.

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted in the process for the Susan Morrison Memorial Scholarship,” said Tera S. Wells, Dothan Housing Fund Development Coordinator. “We are excited that LaMarion has accepted the scholarship award as our first recipient, and we look forward to his future success.”

This scholarship aims to provide educational opportunities for residents of Dothan Housing Authority.

Our Community, Inc, the nonprofit affiliate of Dothan Housing Authority, is committed to supporting education and dismantling intergenerational poverty through safe and supportive housing.

