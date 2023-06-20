Dothan city- Houston County animal shelter officially in the works

Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan City-Houston County Shelter officially in the works
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption and the city of Dothan have partnered up to build a shelter measuring nearly 22-thousand square feet.

After two needs assessment studies were conducted in 2008 and 2018, it has been decided that Houston County needs a new animal shelter. The facility will sit on six and a half acres of land off Highway 52, just outside of the circle.

It will be managed and operated by Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption while the city of Dothan continues to provide animal control. Right now, the city of Dothan is organizing a public bid to choose the construction company that will build the shelter.

The shelter will have separate dog and cat areas to reduce the stress of the animals. The dogs will have an outdoor area for play and the cats will have “catios” so they can bask in the sunlight as well.

“We are going to do our best to make the shelter the best place possible as that home in the middle of them finding that forever home,” Rachel Smith, the Executive Director for Wiregrass Pets, said. “That’s really what we’re all about.”

The shelter will have opportunities for volunteers to hang out with a dog for a day. You can take them on walks in the park or to a coffee shop for “pup cups.”

Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption has pledged to raise $3 million for the construction of the shelter. To learn more about the shelter and Wiregrass Pets, visit the organization’s website.

Fostering a pet will also be an option. Smith said she will keep WTVY updated.

