Dale County man charged with murder

Corey Collins, 27, booking photo
Corey Collins, 27, booking photo(Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces reckless murder charges, according to jail records.

Officers arrested Corey Collins, 27, on Monday and released him on bond soon afterward.

Dale County authorities referred questions to the Alabama Law Enforcement that arrested Collins.

ALEA did not immediately respond to information regarding the arrest that is related to a traffic wreck.

