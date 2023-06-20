Wiregrass Gives Back
City of Dothan receives grant funds for industrial improvements

(Source: City of Dothan)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama legislators presented the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan with $1 million in grant funds from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit.

The funds will be used to assist in making infrastructure improvements to the Napier Field Industrial Park.

The planned infrastructure improvements for the 87-acre Napier Field Industrial Park include the construction of a new entrance road to the park, turn lanes, water and sewer lines, and drainage improvements.

The utilities within the industrial park will be served by Alabama Power, Southeast Gas and Dothan Utilities.

The infrastructure improvements would not be possible without the financial support from the City of Dothan and Houston County commissions.

“The Growing Alabama program was designed to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites in the state, so this investment to facilitate improvements at the Napier Field Industrial Park illustrates how this program is supposed to work,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“To maintain our competitiveness, it’s critical that we expand the inventory and quality of speed-to-market sites available for projects,” in a joint statement, Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Paul Lee said, “It is great to see the Growing Alabama Tax Credit making a true difference in southeast Alabama. The renewal of the state’s economic incentives, also known as the Game Plan, takes a proactive approach to economic development and we are excited to see our region of the state benefit from it.”

City of Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba added, “It is imperative that our region of the state has quality sites that have appropriate infrastructure to support future industrial projects.”

Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe explained, “It is critical for the Houston County Commission to continue its work alongside the city of Dothan to advance our region by maintaining site-ready property.”

The Renewal of Alabama Commission approved the IDB’s application at its June 7 meeting at the recommendation of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

The construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023.

