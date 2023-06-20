Bond hearing delayed for suspected info thief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County judge on Tuesday delayed a bond revocation hearing for Jesse Taylor, suspected of intercepting sensitive law enforcement messages.

Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson continued the hearing after an in-chambers meeting with those involved.

Attorney Derek Yarborough said afterward he needed to review information he had only recently received about the case.

Following his June 7 arrest on a dozen Computer Tampering charges, Richardson revoked Taylor’s bond on charges that he stole dozens of Fentanyl vials from the Dothan Fire Department while working there as a medic.

The judge said his Computer Tampering charges violated his terms of bond release.

As for those Tampering charges, Dothan police say Taylor and 911 dispatch supervisor Amy Johnson Granberry conspired to divert information intended for law officers to Taylor’s electronic devices.

Investigators say those crimes occurred as Taylor contracted with Houston County Emergency Management Agency and played a significant role in the forced resignation of Agency Director Chris Judah.

County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said Judah failed to follow directives to cease Taylor’s working relationship with EMA. He also cited other undisclosed issues as contributing factors.

EMA and 911 dispatch offices are in the same building.

Furthermore, Taylor also worked as a writer for Rickey Stokes News, a popular blog that often bases stories upon 911 dispatched information.

Police have neither implicated Stokes nor Judah of criminal wrongdoing.

Taylor remains behind bars until his bond revocation that Richardson set for July 25, though if the defense is ready to proceed earlier, he could alter that date.

