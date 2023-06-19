The Wiregrass Education Opportunity Center hosts summer workshops

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Education Opportunity Center is partnering with the Ozark Dale County Library to host a series of workshops. The workshops focus on helping adults ages 19 and up, who want to further their education and find a career and a job.

The center encourages people to look into trade jobs where most community colleges offer training programs. In turn, it creates a positive domino effect for jobs and those looking for them.

As for the workshops, those in attendance filled out a career assesment to find out which career is best for them. If you are looking to get more information on the EOC, you have an opportunity to attend their workshops on June 20th, July 12th, and July 18th at the Ozark Dale County Library. There will also be a cople of financial aid workshop in July.

