‘Too much of a good thing’: Farmers struggle to grow crops due to higher rainfall, lack of sun

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - South Georgia farmers often spend the month of June hoping for rain and a break from the sun on their crops. This year, it’s the opposite.

Three inches of rain Saturday night alone has turned a puddle into a pond. Growers say it’s almost becoming “too much of a good thing”.

Irrigation pivots sat motionless as afternoon rain soaked acres of young cotton plants. Farmer Lee Cromley says they’ve had higher than normal rainfall and lower than normal temperatures for June.

He says the plants need more sun for them to grow and mature fast enough. But the bigger concern is soggy ground that won’t handle tractors and heavy equipment to spray weed killer and other applications.

“We need the sunshine, but the most important thing is being able to stand up in the field and be able to do the work we need to do,” said Cromley.

If growers can’t drive the fields and apply herbicides, weeds could take over and outgrow the plants. If that happens, it could cause problems now that hurt yields in the Fall.

He says they need a small window of dry weather to get that done, but they don’t need that window to get any bigger.

