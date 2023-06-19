Some surfaces are hotter than others during the summer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re like me, a bit stubborn, you find out the hard way of why you should wear shoes to the pool or waterpark.

Shade of course keeps surfaces cooler than being in direct sunlight, but how much of a difference does that make? Shaded grass is not hard to walk around on during the summer. In fact, most people would probably rather do that then walk anywhere in direct sunlight. Lets assume the air temperature is 95 degrees, which is pretty hot in almost any location. At this temperature, shaded grass is actually cooler than the actual temperature. Add direct sunlight to the equation and grass heats up to 105 degrees. Even that is more tolerable than walking on harder surfaces. Asphalt is almost always going to be the hottest surface to walk during a hot summer’s day.

Imagine trying to walk across pavement that’s heated to 140 degrees! There is a good reason for this being the hottest surface. Darker surfaces will absorb much more heat than lighter colors or grassy areas. This also goes the same for wearing darker clothing. You want to wear lighter colors while out in the heat and sunlight. Dogs can have an especially hard time if they have to walk across concrete or asphalt. It’s always best to walk your pet in grassy areas if you have the option.

When someone says they can fry an egg in a dark parking lot during the middle of the day, they aren’t joking. Since this is possible, consider the effects this can have on your skin. First degree burns can occur from hot surfaces, even if temperatures are in the upper 80s outside. Second degree burns can happen when walking on metal or asphalt surfaces for too long.

Workers that have to endure being on top of a dark roof or asphalt will feel much hotter than most. Heat of course rises, and when you factor in darker surfaces absorbing sunlight, you might want to postpone any roofing work.

One more thing to note. When you walk on lighter colored sand, the top layer can still be very hot to the touch, so walking at the water line will be your best bet.

Hopefully, I have shed some light on the impacts shade and sunlight can have on various surfaces during the warmer months.

