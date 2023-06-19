Red Cross seeks storm damage reports in order to help those affected

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Red Cross knows recent storms have taken a toll on people, but the extent of that is currently unknown.

Because people are not reporting damage to their home to Red Cross, there is no clear way to know just how many people have been impacted.

Red Cross is asking that no matter how minor the damage is, they want to know about it.

If the damage has made your home unlivable, they may be able to offer you some support.

“Our mission is to help people, especially after a disaster, when they are suffering,” said Annette Rowland with American Red Cross. “So we want to do that, but the only way to do that is by people telling us where the damage has occurred.”

The non-profit, who says they respond to over 60,000 disasters per year, says everyone with damage should call Red Cross so that they can help as much as possible. You can contact the Wiregrass Chapter by calling (334) 792-9852.

