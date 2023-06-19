Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Red Cross seeks storm damage reports in order to help those affected

The Red Cross knows recent storms have taken their toll, but "how bad" is something they're struggling to determine.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Red Cross knows recent storms have taken a toll on people, but the extent of that is currently unknown.

Because people are not reporting damage to their home to Red Cross, there is no clear way to know just how many people have been impacted.

Red Cross is asking that no matter how minor the damage is, they want to know about it.

If the damage has made your home unlivable, they may be able to offer you some support.

“Our mission is to help people, especially after a disaster, when they are suffering,” said Annette Rowland with American Red Cross. “So we want to do that, but the only way to do that is by people telling us where the damage has occurred.”

The non-profit, who says they respond to over 60,000 disasters per year, says everyone with damage should call Red Cross so that they can help as much as possible. You can contact the Wiregrass Chapter by calling (334) 792-9852.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Civic Center rules for Kevin Hart show are no laughing matter
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Retired employee whose name city of Dothan forged sues
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two die in South Alabama homicides
Justin Britt, suspected in the February murder of Shamel Hagler, turned himself in
Dothan murder suspect turns himself in
Members of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety crackdown on beachgoers during double...
Beach Safety double red flag crackdown

Latest News

Investigators believe 34-year-old Justin Cordelo Britt fired shots on Monroe Street back in...
Dothan murder suspect turns himself in
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
The newest forecast says rain could be in the Wiregrass for a week straight.
EMA directors warn people of dangers with more storms coming
Severe weather has passed through the Wiregrass, but more could be on its way.
What to be aware of with more rain on the way
On the eve of a historic vote, Dothan's mayor spoke publicly for the first time about a new...
Mayor endorses Dothan city hall plans